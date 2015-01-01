Abstract

Child maltreatment is a global concern that profoundly affects individuals throughout their lives. This study investigated the relationships between various forms of child maltreatment and behavior problems involving internalization and externalization during adolescence. Data obtained from a diverse sample of 1802 Canadians aged 14-18 years was used to examine the mediating role of alexithymia-a difficulty in recognizing and expressing emotions-in these associations.



RESULTS indicated that adolescents who experienced sexual abuse, emotional abuse, and exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) in their childhood exhibited higher levels of alexithymia, which was correlated with elevated levels of both internalizing and externalizing problems. Physical abuse and parental neglect were only associated with externalizing problems. Gender differences also emerged, with gender-diverse adolescents reporting a higher prevalence of maltreatment, alexithymia, and behavior problems compared with their peers. However, alexithymia's mediating role was consistent across genders. Overall, this study highlights the intricate relationships between child maltreatment, alexithymia, and adolescent behavior problems. The findings of this study how different forms of child maltreatment significantly shape behavioral outcomes and indicate the importance of interventions in enhancing emotional awareness and expression in adolescents with a childhood history of maltreatment.

