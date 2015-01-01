Abstract

Following the implementation of mandatory arrest policies for domestic violence in the 1990s, the number of youth - particularly girls - referred to juvenile justice systems for domestic violence (DV) increased. Though adolescent DV perpetration and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) share many of the same outcomes, and youth DV perpetration is thought to occur more frequently in abusive home environments, the link between ACEs and DV referral for juveniles is under-examined. The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between ACEs and DV referral using data from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, as well as identify gender and race/ethnicity differences in referral risk by ACEs. According to results, ACEs were associated with DV referral and this relationship was stronger for girls. Latino/a youth also experienced the greatest risk of referral relative to ACEs exposure. Implications for policy makers and practitioners are discussed.

