Abstract

Youth are vulnerable to mental health challenges. Social media presents an opportunity to evaluate disinhibited mental health discourse and self-disclosure. The objective of this study was to explore reported experiences and information needs related to youth seeking support for mental health on the social media platform, Reddit.com. We searched two subreddits: r/mental health and r/teenagers on Reddit.com for posts made by youth (13-24 years) relating to mental health help-seeking behaviors and information needs. Posts were screened and relevant data were extracted, coded, and analyzed using thematic analysis. Thematic analysis of relevant posts yielded four themes: (1) navigating mental health issues, (2) disclosing to others, (3) barriers to seeking care, and (4) experiences seeking care. Youth may have a diverse range of mental health help-seeking-related information needs and may face several barriers throughout the process of seeking care.

Language: en