Abstract

Research from Western countries, Asia, and some parts of Africa has documented that bullying victimization has ramifications for adolescents, including suicidal tendencies. Some studies have also reported that loneliness among teenagers is strongly linked to suicidal behavior. However, little is known about whether loneliness mediates bullying victimization and suicidal behavior. The present study aims to apply the general strain theory to explore the relationship between being bullied and suicidal behavior among juveniles in Ghana. The study also examines the effect of bullying victimization on loneliness. Additionally, the research evaluates the impact of loneliness on suicidal behavior. Lastly, the study explores the mediation role of loneliness on the association between peer victimization and suicidal behavior among juveniles in Ghana. Data from the 2012 Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS) and a sample size of 2626 were used in this research. The results revealed that bullying victimization positively predicted loneliness, and bullying victimization and loneliness significantly predicted suicidal behavior. Finally, loneliness partially mediated the association between bullying experience and suicidal behavior. This study not only provides new evidence to support the general strain theory (GST) but also discusses the theoretical and political implications of the findings.

