Citation
Pivec T. Youth (Basel) 2024; 4(1): 191-213.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Tailored interventions within the school context can promote the Five Cs of positive youth development--competence, confidence, character, caring, and connection--thus aiding in mitigating behaviours such as bullying. This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of tailored interventions targeting each of the Five Cs and its indirect impact on bullying and victimisation during school closures. The sample comprised 66 students in four experimental groups (general, technical, vocational, and short vocational school) and 47 students in two control groups (general and vocational). Each experimental group was analysed separately, considering the specific contextual needs of each.
Language: en
Keywords
bullying; intervention; positive youth development; the Five Cs