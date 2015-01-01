Abstract

The coming out process differs for everyone, and parents may experience difficulties such as external stress, ostracism and finding local services. Access to resources is, therefore, fundamental, and parents need support in accompanying their children.



METHODS: This research was carried out in two waves. Firstly, data collection began with parents of TNB children living in the Gaspésie, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions, who participated in five group meetings. Secondly, nine in-depth interviews were conducted with parents living in the province of Quebec, outside major urban centres.



RESULTS: This article presents the synergy between the two waves of data collection. The results show that parents report various experiences of vulnerability in the process of accepting their children's gender identity. Despite this, the families we met provided their children with unconditional support to help them navigate various service structures.



CONCLUSIONS: Although parents of TNB children living in regional areas face similar difficulties to their urban peers, the lack of resources and access to services limits their options, contributing to their isolation. As a result, these parents must employ strategies to initiate change and improve their conditions.

