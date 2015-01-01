|
Ladry NJ, Pullen Sansfaçon A, Dyer J. Youth (Basel) 2024; 4(1): 177-190.
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
unavailable
The coming out process differs for everyone, and parents may experience difficulties such as external stress, ostracism and finding local services. Access to resources is, therefore, fundamental, and parents need support in accompanying their children.
Language: en
children; family; gender expression; gender identity; parent; parental support; Quebec; rurality; trans youth; well-being