Abstract

Floods are a seasonal disaster for those who live in flood-prone areas. Children are a vulnerable group. Disasters can reduce the ability to adapt. This study aims to explore the experience of repeated flooding in children who live in flood-prone areas.



METHOD: A qualitative study with a phenomenological design in Baleendah village, West Java. Qualitative phenomenological studies focus on details and aspects of children's experiences that form the meaning and understanding of children about flooding. Fifteen participants were taken by purposive sampling. The inclusion criteria were aged 13-18 years, experienced a flood disaster, and lived in disaster-prone areas with moderate to high risk based on the Inarisk application. The collected data came through in-depth interviews with semi-structured interview guidelines. The analysis was carried out inductively to obtain themes based on in-depth interviews.



RESULTS: Fifteen children (ten girls and five boys) who have experienced flooding more than 2-5 times participated in the research. Children know about seasonal floods in their homes. They interpret it as an unpleasant experience repeated every rainy season and cannot be changed.



There are five themes from this study: knowledge about flooding, feelings experienced, focus on solving flood problems, felt problems, and group beliefs.



CONCLUSION: Repeated floods are stressors for children. They respond as unpleasant experiences. It indicates psychosocial problems in children in flood-prone areas. Children cannot overcome psychological problems independently and require mental health intervention for adaptation. A psychosocial intervention programme is essential for children who live in flood-prone areas.

Language: en