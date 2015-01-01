Abstract

Child marriage, a stark disruption of the traditional childhood experience, remains a pressing concern, yet the scientific exploration of this complex issue has been surprisingly overlooked in terms of comprehensive analysis and mapping. This study aimed to bridge this gap by conducting an extensive examination and mapping of child marriage literature within peer-reviewed journals. Employing the powerful Scopus database, the study combed through research articles spanning from 1983 to 2022. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses were applied to uncover research trends and content patterns. The search string led to the retrieval of 964 relevant documents, revealing a nearly equal distribution between medical and social science subject areas. The analysis yielded several crucial findings. Firstly, it became evident that the current volume of research on child marriage, considering the prevalent rates and impact, falls considerably short of being adequate. A notable surge in research output was detected in the most recent five-year span (2018-2022), likely in response to the global commitment to sustainable development goals. Despite countries with high child marriage rates contributing relatively less to the research landscape, specific nations like India, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, and Nigeria left a noticeable imprint. Furthermore, high-income countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia, demonstrated significant involvement primarily through international research collaborations with scholars in high child marriage rate regions. Equally noteworthy is the revelation that the field of child marriage is a convergence of scholarly efforts from both the social and medical sciences. Notably, the University of California San Diego played a pivotal role in shaping and fostering research in this domain. In conclusion, the urgency of eliminating all detrimental practices against girls necessitates heightened research efforts, deeper collaboration, and a more holistic approach.

Language: en