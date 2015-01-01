Abstract

Mobile crisis teams are comprised of multidisciplinary mental health professionals that respond to mental health crisis calls in community settings. This study identified counties with mobile crisis teams and examined state policies associated with mobile crisis teams. Descriptive statistics and geographic information system software were used to quantify and map counties with mobile crisis teams in the United States. Relationships between state policies and mobile crisis teams were examined using an adjusted logistic regression model, controlling for county characteristics and accounting for clustering by state. Approximately 40% (n = 1,245) of all counties in the US have at least one mobile crisis team. Counties in states with legislation in place to fund the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline were more likely to have a mobile crisis team (Adjusted Odds Ratio (AOR): 2.0; Confidence Interval (CI): 1.23-3.26), whereas counties in states with 1115 waivers restricting Medicaid benefits were less likely to have a mobile crisis team (AOR: 0.43; CI: 0.21-0.86). Additionally, counties with the largest population were more likely to have a mobile crisis team (AOR: 2.20; CI:1.43-3.38) than counties with the smallest population. Having a mobile crisis teams was positively associated with legislation to fund 988. Legislation that encourages expansion of existing crisis care services, specifically funding aimed at mobile crisis teams, may help increase availability of services for people who are experiencing a mental health crisis in the community.

Language: en