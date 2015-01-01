Abstract

The sharp increase in drug-related deaths has tempted medical examiner/coroner offices to perform external examinations with comprehensive toxicology testing instead of performing a standard autopsy. Compounding the problem of an increasing workload has been the decrease in available forensic pathologists. Opting for external examinations on suspected drug-related fatalities, however, is antithetical to current best practices. The purpose of this study was to review case files, autopsy reports, and toxicologic results of all deaths that were autopsied at the authors' facility and decide whether significant disease processes or injuries that would supersede the results of toxicologic testing and external examination findings alone were being missed.

