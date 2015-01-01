Abstract

Sport-related concussion (SRC) is a serious injury in youth team sports, including handball. While research on the prevention of SRC has made progress over the past 5 years, prevention strategies are lacking in handball. The aim was to explore and develop strategies focusing on information, rules and training that may prevent concussion in youth handball by incorporating knowledge from experts and end users. Using a participatory methodology, experts (physiotherapy, biomechanics: n=3) and end users (players, coaches, referees, coach educators: n=7) contributed their experience and knowledge in a 2-hour online workshop. Participants were given three videos illustrating typical high-risk concussion scenarios from handball games and a youth player's accompanying fictional written scenario. In group discussions inspired by the brainwriting method, participants were asked to provide ideas for possible SRC prevention strategies related to information, rules and/or training. Data were collected on a digital whiteboard and analysed using reflexive thematic analysis. Three themes were derived: (1) 'Coaches' responsibility: raise awareness of the risk of injury and act to promote safe environments'; (2) 'Players' responsibility: safe defence and attack'; and (3) 'Improvement of personal skills'. Experts and end users found information about high-risk situations and SRC symptoms, stricter rules and safe playing strategy training for goalkeepers, attacking and defending players, respectively, may effectively reduce SRC in handball. Information and stricter rules could be delivered through education and dissemination activities, whereas safe playing strategies should be trained at regular handball practice.

