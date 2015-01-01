Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the efficacy of a new multicomponent, exercise-based injury prevention programme in football [soccer] players 13-19 years old.



METHODS: Two-arm cluster-randomised controlled trial with clubs as the unit of randomisation. 55 football teams from Kosovo of the under 15, under 17 and under 19 age groups were randomly assigned to the intervention (INT; 28 teams) or the control group (CON; 27 teams) and were followed for one football season (August 2021-May 2022). The INT group performed the 'FUNBALL' programme after their usual warm-up at least twice per week, while the CON group followed their usual training routine. The primary outcome measure was the overall number of football-related injuries. Secondary outcomes were region-specific injuries of the lower limbs (hip/groin, thigh, knee, lower leg, ankle and foot) and injury severity.



RESULTS: 319 injuries occurred, 132 in the INT and 187 in the CON group. The INT group used the 'FUNBALL' programme in 72.2% of all training sessions, on average 2.2 times per week. There was a significantly lower incidence in the INT group regarding the overall number of injuries (incidence rate ratio (IRR) 0.69, 95% CI 0.55 to 0.87), the number of thigh injuries (IRR 0.62, 95% CI 0.39 to 0.98), of moderate (time loss between 7 and 28 days) (IRR 0.65, 95% CI 0.44 to 0.97) and of severe injuries (time loss >28 days) (IRR 0.51, 95% CI 0.28 to 0.91).



CONCLUSION: The 'FUNBALL' programme reduced the incidence of football-related injuries among male adolescent football players, and its regular use for injury prevention in this population is recommended.



TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: NCT05137015.

