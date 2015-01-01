|
Niederkrotenthaler T, Metzler H, Laido Z, Till B, Lake AH, Noble E, Chowdhury S, Gonzalez F, Garcia D, Draper J, Murphy S, Gould M. Crisis 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
38495020
BACKGROUND: Between April 7 and 14, 2019, the "Breaking the Silence" media engagement campaign was launched in Oregon. Aims: We aimed to assess the consistency of media content related to the campaign with media guidelines and the quantitative footprint on Twitter (now X) over time.
Language: en
broadcast; media campaign; media guidelines; suicide prevention; Twitter (X)