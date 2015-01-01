|
Citation
Wittenhagen L, Hielscher E, Meurk CS, Scott JG, Steele ML, Bosley E, Watson S, Heffernan E. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Australasian College for Emergency Medicine and Australasian Society for Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38495001
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a leading cause of death in children and adolescents worldwide and a major public health concern. While suicidal behaviours place a significant demand on mental health and emergency services, data regarding suicide-related contacts with police and paramedics are an underutilised resource. The aim of the present study was to identify the demographic profile of young individuals (aged 5-17) and had a suicide-related contact with police or paramedics in Queensland (Australia).
Language: en
Keywords
children and adolescent; data linkage; emergency service; self-harm; suicide