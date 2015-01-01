Abstract

Conflict-based road safety assessments may provide a deeper insight into the processes leading to crashes compared to assessments solely based on field crash data. The evaluation of road safety is conducted on specific road segments using different surrogate measure of safety indicators, such as temporal, spatial, and kinematic proximity measures, depending on the relevant context and applicability of these measures. Therefore, this study endeavored to develop a methodology by adopting safety measures such as post encroachment time (PET) and conflicting speeds of through vehicles for crossing maneuvers and time to collision (TTC) for rear-end collisions at five unsignalized intersections in urban mixed traffic conditions. Critical conflicts are calculated by calculating a speed variable known as the critical speed, which is based on the braking distance. A study found that the motorized two wheeler (MTW) categories involve the highest proportion of critical conflict with right-turning vehicles, followed by cars, autos, and light commercial vehicle (LCVs). Furthermore, crossing conflicts were modeled as a function using the generalized linear regression approach. The findings revealed that the most significant factors were traffic volume and vehicular composition in a conflicting stream. The unsupervised classification technique k-mean clustering was used to determine the defined severity level threshold for rear-end maneuvers. The result observed was that a TTC threshold of less than 1.15 s was identified as high-risk vehicular interaction. Additional investigation indicated that presence of certain moving vehicle categories, including MTWs and cars, led to a higher proportion of critical crossing conflicts. The conceptualized safety framework can be applied to evaluate safety at unsignalized intersections in the mixed traffic scenarios.

Language: en