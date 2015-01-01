Abstract

When a pedestrian intends to cross the street, it is essential for safe mobility to correctly estimate the arrival time (time-to-collision, TTC) of an approaching vehicle. However, visual perception of acceleration is rather imprecise. Previous studies consistently showed that humans (mostly) disregard acceleration, but judge the TTC for an object as if it were traveling at constant speed (first-order estimation), which is associated with overestimated TTCs for positively accelerating objects. In a traffic context, such TTC overestimation could motivate pedestrians to cross in front of an approaching vehicle, although the time remaining is not sufficiently long. Can a simple acceleration signal help improve visual TTC estimation for accelerating objects? The present study investigated whether a signal that only indicates whether a vehicle is accelerating or not can remove the first-order pattern of overestimated TTCs. In a virtual reality simulation, 26 participants estimated the TTC of vehicles that approached with constant velocity or accelerated, from the perspective of a pedestrian at the curb. In half of the experimental blocks, a light band on the windshield illuminated whenever the vehicle accelerated but remained deactivated when the vehicle travelled at a constant speed. In the other blocks, the light band never illuminated, regardless of whether or not the vehicle accelerated. Participants were informed about the light band function in each block. Without acceleration signal, the estimated TTCs for the accelerating vehicles were consistent with an erroneous first-order approximation. In blocks with acceleration signal, participants substantially changed their estimation strategy, so that TTC overestimations for accelerating vehicles were reduced. Our data suggest that a binary acceleration signal helps pedestrians to effectively reduce the TTC overestimation for accelerating vehicles and could therefore increase pedestrian safety.

