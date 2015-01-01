|
Citation
|
van Vliet KE, de Lange J, Brand HS, Lobbezoo F. J. Clin. Exp. Dent. 2024; 16(2): e124-e129.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Medicina Oral)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38496809
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mouthguards are used to prevent players from orodental injuries in field hockey. However, such injuries are still a common problem. This study describes the prevalence of orodental injury and the related mouthguard usage in field hockey. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A 19-item questionnaire was distributed in the Dutch field hockey competition and at the international Master World Cup. In total, 1213 questionnaires were collected. Standard descriptive statistics were used to describe the samples. Associations between data were determined using the Pearson Chi-Square test.
Language: en