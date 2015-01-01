Abstract

The present research aimed to conduct a systematic study on violence and aggression in the context of Iranian sports and perform a meta-analysis to investigate the association between the media and violence and aggression in sports. The research encompassed all relevant studies available in scientific databases within Iran (such as Magiran, Seyed, Civilica, Normagz, Humane resource study, and police publications), as well as dissertations from the information and scientific documents database. The selected timeframe for this analysis covered the years 2001 to 2018 in the Iranian context. Through this process, 209 studies related to the subject were identified, out of which 10 studies were included in the meta-analysis based on the research protocol investigating the relationship between media and violence and aggression in sports. Data analysis was performed using SPSS25 and CMA2 software. The results showed several variables played prominent roles in the researches on violence and aggression in sports, including media performance, referees' performance, stadium amenities, law enforcement and security factors, external and internal stadium environment, coach's behavior, social control, family influence, education, socio-economic factors, substance abuse, players' behavior, influence of friends, managerial aspects, and cultural and political factors. Inferential statistics indicated effect size for the relationship between media and violence and aggression, under the fixed model, was determined to be 0.259, and under the random model, it was 0.306, both of which were statistically significant. Consequently, based on the findings from the meta-analysis, a significant direct relationship between media and violence and aggression in sports was established.

Language: en