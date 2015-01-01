Abstract

Resilience is common, yet our understanding of key biopsychosocial and environmental correlates is limited. Additionally, perceived resilience is often conflated with absence of psychiatric symptoms. Here we leverage prospective, longitudinal data from 1835 Marines and Navy Corpsmen to examine predictors of perceived resilience 3 months after a combat deployment, while controlling for pre-deployment and concurrent psychiatric symptoms. Marines and Corpsmen did not differ significantly on psychosocial or clinical factors, and 50.4% reported high perceived resilience after deployment. Across groups, the strongest predictors of post-deployment perceived resilience were pre-deployment perceived resilience, positive emotions, and social support. Concurrent depression was the only clinical symptom negatively associated with perceived resilience. Our findings suggest that perceived resilience is a multi-dimensional construct that involves both psychosocial and personality factors, including but not limited to low psychopathology. Notably, establishing strong social support networks and encouraging positive emotions may help promote resilience following deployment.

