Zhang J, Lv H, Jiang X, Tang Y, Hou M. J. Int. Med. Res. 2024; 52(3): e3000605241233516.

(Copyright © 2024, Field House Publishing)

10.1177/03000605241233516

38497129

PMC10946083

Drowning is a common cause of childhood morbidity and mortality worldwide. Anoxia, hypothermia, and metabolic acidosis are mainly responsible for this morbidity. Drowning may lead to multiple organ damage, especially cardiac damage, in cases in which severe hypothermia and hypoxemia occur. We report a case of a 4-year-old girl who was admitted to our hospital's Emergency Department because of drowning. She had elevated troponin I concentrations and ST-segment elevation with T wave inversion. However, cardiovascular computed tomography showed no obvious abnormalities in the coronary arteries. We suggest that cardiac damage in this situation is caused by coronary artery spasms. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first case of cardiac damage with electrocardiographic changes after drowning in a preschool child.


*Drowning; *Hypothermia/complications; *Myocardial Infarction/etiology; *Near Drowning/complications; Arrhythmias, Cardiac; case report; child; Child, Preschool; coronary artery spasm; Drowning; electrocardiogram; Electrocardiography/methods; Female; Humans; Hypoxia/complications; ST-segment elevation

