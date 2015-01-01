Abstract

Sleep-wake disturbances (SWDs) is one of the most common complaints following traumatic brain injury (TBI). The high prevalence and socioeconomic burden of sleep-wake disturbances (SWDs) post-TBI have only been recognized in the past decade. Common SWDs induced by TBI include excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), hypersomnia, insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and circadian rhythm sleep disorders. Sleep disturbances can significantly compromise quality of life, strain interpersonal relationships, diminish work productivity, exacerbate other clinical conditions, and impede the rehabilitation process of TBI patients. Consequently, the prompt regulation and enhancement of sleep homeostasis in TBI patients is of paramount importance. Although studies have shown that abnormal neural network function, neuroendocrine changes, disturbance of sleep-wake regulators, and immune inflammatory responses related to brain structural damage induced by TBI are involved in the development of SWDs, the exact neuropathological mechanisms are still poorly understood. Thus, we systematically review the current clinical and experimental studies on the characteristics and possible neural mechanisms of post-TBI SWDs. Elucidating the neural underpinnings of post- TBI SWDs holds the potential to diversify and enhance therapeutic approaches for these conditions. Such advancements could hasten the recuperation of TBI patients and ameliorate their overall quality of life. It is our aspiration that departments specializing in neurosurgery, rehabilitation, and neuropsychiatry will be able to recognize and address these conditions promptly, thereby facilitating the healing journey of affected individuals.

Language: en