Abstract

BACKGROUND: Women in the U.S. military are now authorized to serve in direct combat occupations. This may increase their risk of combat injuries, such as concussion, in future conflicts. Knowledge of sex differences in health profiles after concussion is paramount for military medical planning efforts. The purpose of this study was to assess sex-related differences in health profiles among U.S. military personnel following deployment-related concussion.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a retrospective study of service members who sustained a concussion during combat deployment between 2004 and 2013. Postinjury diagnoses were abstracted from outpatient encounters in electronic health records for 24 months after concussion. We used hierarchical clustering to identify clusters, termed "health profiles," and logistic regression to determine whether sex predicted membership in the health profiles.



RESULTS: The study sample included 346 women and 4536 men with deployment-related concussion. Five postinjury health profiles were identified and classified as no morbidity, back pain, tinnitus/memory loss, posttraumatic stress disorder/postconcussion syndrome, and multimorbidity. Women relative to men had higher odds of membership in the back pain (odds ratio [OR] = 1.32; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.05-1.67) and multimorbidity profiles (OR = 1.44; 95% CI = 1.03-2.00) and lower odds than men in the tinnitus/memory loss profile (OR = 0.62; 95% CI = 0.42-0.91).



CONCLUSIONS: Postinjury health profiles among U.S. service members differ by sex following deployment-related concussion, particularly with a higher burden of multimorbidity among women than men, which may require interdisciplinary care. Women also had higher odds of membership in the back pain profile and lower odds in the tinnitus/memory loss profile than men. To prepare for future military operations where women may have greater exposure to combat, continued research elucidating health-related sex differences after deployment-related concussion is imperative.

Language: en