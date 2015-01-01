|
Barami K. Neurol. Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38497232
BACKGROUND: The Glasgow coma score (GCS) is a clinical tool used to measure level of consciousness in traumatic brain injury and other settings. Despite its widespread use, there are many inaccuracies in its reporting. One source of inaccuracy is confounding factors which affect consciousness as well as each sub-score of the GCS. The purpose of this article was to create a comprehensive list of confounding factors in order to improve the accuracy of the GCS and ultimately improve decision-making.
Confounding factors; Glasgow coma score; inaccuracy; reliability; traumatic brain injury