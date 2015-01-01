Abstract

Psychological factors are strong predictors of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) recovery, consequently, psychological interventions can form part of an individual's rehabilitation. This may include enhancing valued living (VL), an approach that is effective in severe and mixed acquired brain injury samples. This study aimed to characterize VL in mTBI and explore its relationship with mTBI and mental health outcomes. 56 participants with a mTBI completed self-report measures before engaging in a psychological intervention. Pre-injury mental health and other demographic and injury-related variables, VL, post-concussion symptoms (PCS), functional disability, and stress, anxiety and depression were measured. A pre-injury mental health condition was significantly associated with VL. VL was uniquely associated with depression after mTBI (β = -0.08, p = .05), however, there was no relationship with PCS, functional disability, stress or anxiety (p > .05). Following mTBI individuals with a pre-injury mental health condition or who experience heightened depressive symptoms may benefit from a values-based intervention as part of their rehabilitation. Future research, however, is needed to examine the role of VL in mTBI recovery.

Language: en