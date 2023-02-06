Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to develop an effective virtual reality (VR)-based intervention program to improve trauma symptoms of survivors of the 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquake.



METHODS: In line with this aim, the sample of the study consisted of 34 earthquake survivors aged 15-72 years (mean: 38.09, standard deviation (SD): 15.09) who were directly affected by the Kahramanmaraş earthquake on February 6, 2023. A five-stage intervention program (normalization, reinterpretation, creating a safe place, developing problem-focused coping strategies, and social support) was applied to 17 participants (mean: 36.88, SD: 13.65), who constituted the intervention group, using VR technology. All participants assigned to the intervention group received the intervention, which included normalization, reinterpreting the earthquake, creating a safe place, problem-focused coping, and increasing social support, one time in a standardized manner. In the stages of reinterpretation, creating a safe place and problem-focused coping VR technology was used and, the stages of normalization and increasing social support were carried out with psychotherapeutic work involving one-to-one interaction between the researcher and the participant. The five-stage intervention program started to be implemented 51 days after the February 6 Kahramanmaraş earthquakes and all stages of the intervention were completed within seven days. Measurements were taken from the participants at two different times: pre-intervention pre-test and post-intervention post-test. The 17 participants in the control group (mean: 39.29, SD: 16.75) were placed on a waiting list. Data were collected using the "Sociodemographic Information Form", "Posttraumatic Growth Inventory", "Scale for Determining the Level of Post-Earthquake Trauma" and "Ways of Coping Scale".



RESULTS: Before the intervention, the groups were controlled in terms of posttraumatic growth, post-earthquake trauma level, fatalistic coping, social support-seeking coping, and helplessness style coping levels and no difference was observed between them (p>0.05). After the intervention, it was found that the posttraumatic growth and social support-seeking coping scores of the earthquake survivors who received VR-supported intervention were significantly higher than the scores of the control group, and the post-earthquake trauma level, fatalistic coping and helplessness style coping scores were significantly lower than the control group scores (p<0.05). As a result of the in-group analyses, it is seen that the post-traumatic growth, social support-seeking coping and problem-focused coping scores of the intervention group participants after the VR-supported intervention increased statistically significantly compared to the pre-intervention, while the post-earthquake trauma level, fatalistic coping and helplessness style coping scores decreased statistically significantly compared to the pre-intervention (p<0.05). However, it is seen that the scores of the control group participants from all other scales of the Ways of Coping Scale, except for the fatalistic coping subscale, did not change statistically significantly (p>0.05).



CONCLUSION: As a result of the analysis, it is seen that the VR-supported intervention program developed is effective in improving the trauma symptoms of earthquake survivors. The rapid and statistically significant reduction in the trauma levels of earthquake survivors as a result of the developed intervention shows that the relevant intervention can be applied in other trauma areas and suggested for further studies.

