Tan E, Kearney GP, Cleland J, Driessen E, Frambach J. Perspectives on medical education 2024; 13(1): 182-191.
38496364
INTRODUCTION: School-level student support programmes provide students with pastoral care and support for academic, wellbeing and other issues often via a personal tutor (PT). PT work is a balancing act between respecting the confidential information divulged by students and doing what is expected in terms of accountability and duty of care. We aimed to explore how tutors manage this tension, with the aim of advancing understanding of student support programmes.
*Students, Medical; Anthropology, Cultural; Confidentiality; Humans; Mentors; Qualitative Research