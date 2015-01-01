Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of psychiatric morbidity along with sociodemographic and earthquake-related data on suicidal ideation among survivors of the 2023 Kahramanmaras earthquake in Turkey.



METHOD: The study included 270 volunteers who experienced the 2023 earthquake in Kahramanmaras, a province in middle east region of Turkey. These individuals were informed of the use of their personal data within the scope of the personal data protection law numbered 6698 and consent was obtained. The volunteers participated in the study online and were evaluated with a sociodemographic data form, Suicidal Ideation Scale and DSM-5 level one cross-sectional symptom scale.



RESULTS: Single individuals (p = .009) and those who stated that they had insufficient social support (p = .001), had been injured or had lost a relative during the earthquake (p = .02), felt discrimination-exclusion after the earthquake (p = .03), and those who could not attend the funeral or funeral ceremony of their deceased relative (p < .001) scored higher on the Suicidal Ideation Scale. The DSM-5 level one cross-sectional symptom scale scores indicated that the scores in the depression (p = .024), somatization (p = .001), personality (p < .001) and addiction (0.039) subscales were more related to suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: After a mass trauma, it is very important to investigate the risk factors that may be associated with suicidal ideation among survivors and to be aware of possible psychiatric symptoms. Preventive actions in the earthquake-affected regions can be made more effective by considering these factors.

