Abstract

OBJECTIVE: While the number of overdoses in the United States continues to increase, lags in data availability have undermined efforts to monitor, respond to, and prevent drug overdose deaths. We examined the performance of a single-item mandatory radio button implemented into a statewide medical examiner database to identify suspected drug overdose deaths in near-real time.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The New Jersey Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner operates a statewide mandated case management data system to document deaths that fall under the jurisdiction of a medical examiner office. In 2018, the New Jersey Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner implemented a radio button into the case management data system that requires investigators to report whether a death is a suspected drug overdose death. We examined the performance of this tool by comparing confirmed drug overdose deaths in New Jersey during 2020 with suspected drug overdose deaths identified by investigators using the radio button. To measure performance, we calculated sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, negative predictive value, and false-positive and false-negative error rates.



RESULTS: During 2020, New Jersey medical examiners investigated 26 527 deaths: 2952 were confirmed by the state medical examiner as a drug overdose death and 3050 were identified by investigators using the radio button as a suspected drug overdose death. Sensitivity was calculated as 96.1% (2837/2952), specificity as 99.1% (23 362/23 575), positive predictive value as 93.0% (2837/3050), negative predictive value as 99.5% (23 362/23 477), false-positive error rate as 7.0% (213/3050), and false-negative error rate as 3.9% (115/2952). PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Implementation of a radio button into death investigation databases provides a simple and accurate method for identifying and tracking drug overdose deaths in near-real time.

Language: en