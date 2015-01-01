SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Soldera J. World J. Hepatol. 2024; 16(2): 120-122.

(Copyright © 2024, Baishideng Publishing Group)

10.4254/wjh.v16.i2.120

38495279

PMC10941739

This editorial addresses the growing concern of herb-induced liver injury (HILI), focusing on a unique case of Skullcap-induced HILI report. This editorial underscore the significant mortality rate linked to Skullcap-induced HILI, emphasizing the importance of vigilant monitoring and intervention. As herbal supplement usage rises, collaboration among clinicians and researchers is crucial to comprehend and address the complexities of HILI, particularly those involving Skullcap.


Dietary supplements; Drug induced liver injury; Herb-induced liver injury; Herbal hepatotoxicity; Liver transplantation

