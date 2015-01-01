Abstract

The conceptualization of cyberbullying within the broader bullying literature is debated. One viewpoint (termed the Extension hypothesis) posits that cyberbullying is another form of bullying due to the shared definitional overlap and similar predictors (e.g., aggression, empathy) and outcomes (e.g., depression, anxiety). An alternative viewpoint (termed the Differences hypothesis) posits that, despite these overlaps, the reliance on the Internet makes cyberbullying distinct from traditional bullying in myriad ways. One method to compare these viewpoints is to examine the correlations between cyberbullying and other variables while statistically controlling for traditional bullying. In the current research, we conducted 38 independent meta-analyses or partial correlations that tested (a) the correlates of cyberbullying perpetration while controlling for traditional bullying perpetration and (b) the correlates of cyber-victimization while controlling for traditional victimization.



RESULTS largely supported the Differences hypothesis - the majority of meta-analytic effect sizes remained significant while controlling for the traditional bullying covariate.

Language: en