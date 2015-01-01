Abstract

Dating violence (DV) is a social problem that affects adolescents worldwide. Previous systematic reviews have mainly examined universal prevention programs with varying designs and outcomes. The lack of systematic reviews focusing on at-risk adolescents limits knowledge about which interventions are more effective. This systematic review synthesizes studies of DV programs for at-risk adolescents. The following databases were searched: PsycINFO, Scopus, and Web of Science. A total of 5663 studies were identified; 17 were included in the systematic review and 11 in the meta-analysis. Randomized control trials and quasi-experimental studies with a follow-up longer than a month were included. When types of DV were analyzed separately, the results showed decreases in physical and sexual violence perpetration and physical DV victimization, but not significant changes in psychological and sexual violence victimization, psychological violence perpetration and attitudes toward DV were found. When composite scores were used (including all types of DV), significant reductions in DV victimization and perpetration were found. This systematic review and meta-analysis are the first to focus on at-risk adolescents and assess physical, psychological, sexual and cyber violence and attitudes toward DV. Examining existing programs is key to understanding what works for at-risk adolescents and improving their effectiveness.

Language: en