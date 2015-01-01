Abstract

It is the duty of adults in the network around young people (e.g., parents/carers, educators, professionals) to meet their different needs. According to Child-First philosophy, if a young person becomes involved in youth crime and violence, this might be due to unmet needs that have escalated to the point of crisis. Research indicates a gamut of possible constructs indicating needs and strengths, and the aim of the present research was to identify constructs with evidence of association with youth crime and violence amongst 6-18 year olds. A systematic review of systematic reviews was conducted and, from 4819 identified hits, 30 systematic reviews were included. Constructs with more consistent evidence of protective association were rejection or absence of drug or alcohol use, positive family relationships and support, and education and employment opportunities. Constructs with more consistent evidence of being a need were low empathy, dating abuse (both perpetration and victimisation), and bullying perpetration. There is an urgent need for routine, ongoing, and co-produced assessment of children and young people's needs in order to achieve equity in positive outcomes for all children and young people.

Language: en