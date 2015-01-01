SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ullman R, Lereya ST, Glendinnin F, Deighton J, Labno A, Liverpool S, Edbrooke-Childs J. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2024; 75: e101906.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.avb.2023.101906

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

It is the duty of adults in the network around young people (e.g., parents/carers, educators, professionals) to meet their different needs. According to Child-First philosophy, if a young person becomes involved in youth crime and violence, this might be due to unmet needs that have escalated to the point of crisis. Research indicates a gamut of possible constructs indicating needs and strengths, and the aim of the present research was to identify constructs with evidence of association with youth crime and violence amongst 6-18 year olds. A systematic review of systematic reviews was conducted and, from 4819 identified hits, 30 systematic reviews were included. Constructs with more consistent evidence of protective association were rejection or absence of drug or alcohol use, positive family relationships and support, and education and employment opportunities. Constructs with more consistent evidence of being a need were low empathy, dating abuse (both perpetration and victimisation), and bullying perpetration. There is an urgent need for routine, ongoing, and co-produced assessment of children and young people's needs in order to achieve equity in positive outcomes for all children and young people.


Language: en

Keywords

Needs; Protective factors; Systematic review; Youth crime; Youth violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print