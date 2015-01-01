|
Citation
|
Lucien B, Zwakhalen S, Morenon O, Hahn S. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2024; 75: e101918.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Violence towards formal and informal caregivers is a frequently occurring and complex international hazard in healthcare that has a negative impact on the physical and psychological health states of caregivers. However, little is known about the prevalence and type of violence towards formal and informal caregivers by care recipients in the home care settings. The aim of this review is to obtain insight into the prevalence of violence by home care recipients against formal and informal caregivers in home care settings and the types and consequences of violence. A systematic review was conducted between March and May 2023 using the PubMed, EMBASE, CINAHL, and PsycINFO databases. A methodological quality appraisal was conducted using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool (MMAT). Data collection was performed until May 2023. Out of 1087 screened articles, a total of 10 full texts were included after the screening process.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Caregivers; Exposure to violence; Home care services; Home health nursing; Physical abuse; Violence; Workplace violence