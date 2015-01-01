|
Citation
|
Angelucci M, Bennett D. Am. Econ. Rev. 2024; 114(1): 169-198.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Economic Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study evaluates the impact of depression treatment on economic behavior in Karnataka, India. We cross-randomize pharmacotherapy and livelihoods assistance among 1,000 depressed adults and evaluate impacts on depression severity, socioeconomic outcomes, and several potential pathways. When combined, the interventions reduce depression severity, with benefits that persist after treatment concludes. Pharmacotherapy alone has a weaker effect that is only marginally significant and dissipates sooner. Depression treatment does not significantly increase earnings, consumption, or human capital investment in children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child Care; Children; Family Planning; Health Behavior, Health and Economic Development, Health: Government Policy; Human Development; Income Distribution; Migration; Public Health, Fertility; Regulation; Wage Differentials, Economic Development: Human Resources; Youth, Time Allocation and Labor Supply, Wage Level and Structure