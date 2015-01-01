Abstract

Age-related changes and frailty are reasons for the high proportion of older drivers in certain types of crashes, such as giving right of way at intersections and turning left. The identified crash causes include the driver's demographics, driving style, cognitive function, and mental workload. This study aimed to explore the associations of demographics and scale measures with cognitive driving behavior. Thirty-nine drivers, consisting of twenty younger drivers (18-60 years old) and nineteen older drivers (above 60 years old), participated in driving simulation experiments after completing scale tests. The selected scale measures included the demographic questionnaire, Multidimensional Driving Style Inventory (MDSI-C), Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), Trail Making Test Part A (TMT-A) and Part B (TMT-B), and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Task Load Index (NASA-TLX) for obtaining subjective information from drivers. Driving scenarios were developed based on the driving characteristics of older adults to investigate age-related driving ability. The driving behavior parameters included reaction time, lateral stability, and driving speed, corresponding to reaction, perception, and execution. Three stepwise regression models showed that NASA-TLX, the interaction between age and driving experience, and the interaction between age and TMT-A significantly explained 53.3 % of reaction time variance; TMT-A, risk driving style, anxiety driving style, and gender significantly explained 53.5 % of lateral stability variance; TMT-A, NASA-TLX, and MMSE significantly explained 60.6 % of driving speed variance. Subsequently, the impact of four age-related predictor variables on driving behavior was further discussed. It is worth noting that a rich driving experience may compensate for driving performance. However cognitive impairment impairs this compensation. Driving behavior is influenced by a combination of various factors. Age, as a physiological indicator, is not sufficient to be a strong predictive factor for lateral stability and driving speed. The results provide a reference for traffic safety management departments to streamline driving suitability test procedures and propose targeted training methods for older drivers.

