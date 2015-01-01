SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mirza MU, Jiang C, Forde JJ, Barkin JA, Sussman DA, Manten EM. ACG Case Rep. J. 2024; 11(3): e01301.

(Copyright © 2024, American College of Gastroenterology)

10.14309/crj.0000000000001301

38501036

PMC10948129

In 2021, there were about 17,000 victims of human trafficking in the United States. We present a case of a 28-year-old sex trafficking victim who was forced to swallow 2 global positioning system trackers by her perpetrator. The gastroenterology team performed an upper endoscopy and retrieved 2 global positioning system devices from her antrum. Most of these victims do not disclose any history of abuse because of fear of their perpetrators. Further training and research can help to allow for recognition of these victims and potentially help them.


awareness; tracker; trafficking; upper endoscopy

