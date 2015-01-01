Abstract

In 2021, there were about 17,000 victims of human trafficking in the United States. We present a case of a 28-year-old sex trafficking victim who was forced to swallow 2 global positioning system trackers by her perpetrator. The gastroenterology team performed an upper endoscopy and retrieved 2 global positioning system devices from her antrum. Most of these victims do not disclose any history of abuse because of fear of their perpetrators. Further training and research can help to allow for recognition of these victims and potentially help them.

