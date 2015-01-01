SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Furnham A, Cuppello S. Acta Psychol. 2024; 245: e104222.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.actpsy.2024.104222

38502994

This study explored demographic, ideological, self-rating and personality traits correlates of the Dark Tetrad (DT4) which measures Narcissism (Special), Machiavellianism (Crafty), Psychopathy (Wild), and Sadism (Mean) traits. In total, 447 adults completed three tests: a bright-side, work-related, personality test (HPTI: High Performance Type Indicator), a dark-side test (Short Dark Tetrad) and a number of self-ratings. Correlations and regressions showed that all four dark traits were associated with low Adjustment (Neuroticism), but also with high Risk-Taking and Competitiveness (low Agreeableness). The various measures accounted for a third of the variance in explaining the Mean (Sadistic) score, and 40 % for Special (Narcissism). Trait Competitiveness was most closely associated with all four dark traits.


Language: en

Personality disorders; Sadism; Self-evaluation; Tetrad; Triad

