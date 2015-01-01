Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Identity disruption and occupational identity disruption are common after traumatic brain injury (TBI), but the relationship between these two phenomena is underexplored. Occupational therapy practitioners should be knowledgeable about identity challenges after TBI and ways to reconstruct a sense of self.



OBJECTIVE: To sensitize readers to the experience of identity disruption and occupational identity disruption and describe how those two experiences are interrelated and transactional in nature.



DESIGN: We completed an autoethnography, because this method privileges the insider perspective of participants as members of the research team. We interviewed Andi's family and friends, with textual and nontextual data being reviewed during team meetings that occurred 3 times per month over 3 yr. Data were analyzed by hand-coding transcripts to organize findings until we identified themes and salient text for constructing a narrative. Setting: Community. PARTICIPANTS: TBI survivor.



RESULTS: Identity disruption after TBI occurs because of physiological difficulties, psychological changes, and cognitive deficits. Additionally, survivors face interruptions in occupational participation that affect their identity as doers. Andi experienced identity disruption that was exacerbated by being unable to engage in written expression. When he was able to resume writing and regain his occupational identity, Andi was able to reconstruct his sense of self.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Identity is created by occupational engagement. Occupational therapy practitioners can better serve their clients by exploring identity disruption and occupational identity disruption after TBI. Plain-Language Summary: This article describes the lived experience of identity disruption and occupational identity disruption with an emphasis on the transformative nature of occupation. Occupational therapists should work collaboratively with clients to identify key occupations that support their sense of identity.

Language: en