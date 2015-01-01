Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To quantify health utilities of the Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended (GOSE) states after actual Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).



BACKGROUND: Recovery after TBI is measured using the GOSE, a validated clinical trial endpoint. A recent public survey quantified the health utilities of some GOSE states after hypothetical TBI as worse than death. However, no health utilities exist for disability after actual TBI.



METHODS: This national computer-adaptive survey followed EQUATOR-CHERRIES guidelines and recruited adult TBI survivors (injury>1 y prior) via their available surrogates. Using a standard gamble approach in randomized order, participants gave preferences for post-TBI categorical health states ranging from GOSE 2-8. We calculated median [interquartile range, IQR] health utilities for each GOSE state, from -1 (worse than death) to 1 (full health), with 0 as reference (death, GOSE 1).



RESULTS: Of 515 eligible, 298 surrogates (58%) consented and completed the scenarios on TBI survivors' behalf. TBI survivors had a current median GOSE 5 [3-7]. GOSE 2, GOSE 3, and GOSE 4 were rated worse than death by 89%, 64%, and 38%, respectively. The relationship was nonlinear, and intervals were unequal between states, with a bimodal distribution for GOSE 4.



CONCLUSIONS: In this index study of actual post-TBI disability, poor neurologic outcomes represented by GOSE 2-4 were perceived as worse than death by at least one in three survivors. Similar to previously reported public perceptions after a hypothetical TBI, these long-term perceptions may inform earlier post-TBI shared decision making, as well as help shape value-based research and quality of care. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: II, Economic & Value-based Evaluations.

