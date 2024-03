Abstract

Wolstencroft J, Mandy W, Brown-Wright L, et al.Can we distinguish the consequences of early maltreatment on child behaviour from idiopathic autism? Archives of Disease in Childhood 2023;108:392-7.



The authors have noticed two errors were introduced into table 1 during the production process. In table 1, row Teacher SDQ Total Difficulties score, Maltreatment Group, the data should be 20.1 (6.0) and not 9.2 (7.1). In the same table, row Teacher SDQ Hyperactivity Score, Maltreatment Group the data should read 7.1 and not 71. Further, in the Methods section, Participants, it should read 'This index case group was matched on verbal IQ and age to 50 children' and not 47 children.



In table 2, first row, ADI should read 3di. Reference 17 referred to ADI and so is no longer relevant to this article.''

