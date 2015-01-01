SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Augustyn CM, Olver ME. Behav. Sci. Law 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/bsl.2654

PMID

38502681

Abstract

We examined the interrelationships between psychopathy, changes in general criminal attitudes, and community recidivism in a sample of 212 men who attended an institutional sexual offense treatment program (SOTP) and were followed for an average of 12.73 years post-release. The men completed a self-report measure of general criminal attitudes, the Criminal Sentiments Scale, as part of routine SOTP service delivery, Psychopathy Checklist-Revised (PCL-R) ratings were completed via file review, and recidivism data were obtained from official criminal records. Criminal attitude endorsement and criminal attitude change had clinically meaningful, but differential, associations with the antisocial and interpersonal features of psychopathy. Further, positive changes in criminal attitudes-particularly tolerance of law violations (i.e., rationalizations for criminal behavior)-were significantly predictive of reductions in community violent and general recidivism after controlling for PCL-R score.

RESULTS demonstrate that general criminal attitude change has risk relevance in the treatment of high psychopathy persons with sexual offense histories.


Language: en

Keywords

change; criminal attitudes; psychopathy; recidivism; treatment

