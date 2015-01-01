Abstract

BACKGROUND: Current research has been focusing on non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behaviors among adolescents with depression. Although family intimacy and adaptability are considered protective factors for NSSI, evidence supporting this relationship is lacking.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to examine the mechanisms operating in the relationship between family intimacy and adaptability and NSSI behaviors among adolescents.



METHODS: A self-administered general demographic information questionnaire, the Behavioral Functional Assessment Scale for Non-Suicidal Self-Injury, the Family Intimacy and Adaptability Scale, the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale, and the Self-Assessment of Depression Scale were distributed among adolescents with depression in three tertiary hospitals in Jiangsu Province.



RESULTS: The relationship between family intimacy and adaptability and NSSI was assessed among 596 adolescents with depression. The results revealed the following: (1) Family intimacy and adaptability were negatively correlated with NSSI behavior. (2) Psychological resilience and depression levels acted as chain mediators in the relationship between family intimacy and adaptability and NSSI behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: Enhancing psychological resilience, controlling depressive symptoms, and reducing depression severity among adolescents by improving their family intimacy and adaptability are conducive to preventing and mitigating their NSSI behaviors.

