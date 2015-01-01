|
Wilzer E, Zeisel A, Roessner V, Ring M. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e212.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38500107
BACKGROUND: Studies show that three-quarters of mental disorders appear during young adulthood, which makes students a risk group. Especially people with anxiety and depression experience lower Quality of Life (QoL) compared to healthy persons. Furthermore, previous research found that there was a wide range of negative mental consequences triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. This study aimed to examine the association between anxiety, depression and QoL in male and female students at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
*COVID-19/epidemiology; *Depression/psychology; Adult; Anxiety; Anxiety/psychology; COVID-19 pandemic; Depression; Female; Gender; Humans; Male; Pandemics; Quality of life; Quality of Life/psychology; Student; Students; Surveys and Questionnaires; Young Adult