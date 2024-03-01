Abstract

BACKGROUND: Throughout the world, burn injury is a major cause of death and disability. In resource-limited countries, burn injury is one of the leading causes of permanent disability among children who survive traumatic injuries, and burn injury is the fourth leading cause of disability worldwide. This study applied Andersen's model of health care access to evaluate if patient characteristics (predisposing factors), burn care service availability (enabling factors) and injury characteristics (need) are associated with physical impairment at hospital discharge for patients surviving burn injuries globally. Specifically, access to rehabilitation, nutrition, operating theatre, specialized burn unit services, and critical care were investigated as enabling factors. The secondary aim was to determine whether associations between burn care service availability and impairment differed by country income level.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional secondary analysis of prospectively collected data from the World Health Organization, Global Burn Registry. The outcome of interest was physical impairment at discharge. Simple and multivariable logistic regressions were used to test the unadjusted and adjusted associations between the availability of burn care services and impairment at hospital discharge, controlling for patient and injury characteristics. Effect modification was analyzed with service by country income level interaction terms added to the models and, if significant, the models were stratified by income.



RESULTS: The sample included 6622 patients from 20 countries, with 11.2% classified with physical impairment at discharge. In the fully adjusted model, patients had 89% lower odds impairment at discharge if the treatment facility provided reliable rehabilitation services compared to providing limited or no rehabilitation services (OR.11, 95%CI.08,.16, p < .01). However, this effect was modified by county income with the strong and significant association only present in high/upper middle-income countries. Sophisticated nutritional services were also significantly associated with less impairment in high/upper middle-income countries (OR=.04, 95% CI 0.203, 0.05, p < .01), but significantly more impairment in lower middle/low-income countries (OR=2.01, 95% CI 1.50, 2.69, p < .01). Patients had 444% greater odds of impairment if treated at a center with specialty burn unit services (OR 5.44, 95%CI 3.71, 7.99, p < .01), possibly due to a selection effect.



DISCUSSION: Access to reliable rehabilitation services and sophisticated nutritional services were strongly associated with less physical impairment at discharge, but only in resource-rich countries. Although these findings support the importance of rehabilitation and nutrition after burn injury, they also highlight potential disparities in the quantity or quality of services available to burn survivors in poorer countries.

Language: en