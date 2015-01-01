Abstract

Autistic people are at increased risk of experiencing self-harm compared to the general population. However, it is unclear which tools are being used to assess self-harm in autistic people, or whether existing tools need to be adapted for this group. This two-stage systematic review aimed to identify tools used to assess self-harm in autistic and general population adults, evaluate these tools on their measurement properties, and make recommendations for their appropriate use in research and clinical practice. Four databases were systematically searched (PsycINFO, Embase, MEDLINE and Web of Science). Eight frequently used self-harm assessment tools were identified and assessed for risk of bias, criteria for good measurement properties, and quality of evidence using the COSMIN checklist. Of these, two tools had sufficient evidence of internal consistency (ISAS, QNSSI), and one had been frequently used with autistic adults (NSSI-AT). These three tools may have potential for use with autistic adults but require further investigation for content validity and measurement properties in the autistic population. More research and potential adaptations to current self-harm assessment tools are recommended in order to better conceptualise and understand self-harm and its measurement in autism.

Language: en