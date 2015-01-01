Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Self-medication is the use of drugs to treat self-diagnosed illnesses or symptoms, on one's own initiative, without the guidance of a healthcare professional. Poison centers play an important role in understanding the relationship between self-medication and poisoning. The objective of this study is to evaluate the clinical and epidemiological profile of patients exposed to and/or poisoned by different drugs through self-medication.



METHODS: This retrospective, cross-sectional, and descriptive study analyzed data from 2014 to 2020, provided by the Toxicological Information and Assistance Center of Santa Catarina, Brazil. Data were selected, tabulated, and analyzed by using descriptive statistics and group comparison with the chi-square test or Fisher's exact test. A P value <0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: There were 683 cases of self-medication identified. Most patients were female (62.8 percent) and between 20 and 29 years old (26.1 percent). A toxic dose of a substance was administered in only 22.8 percent of the cases, and five deaths were recorded. The most commonly used medications were anxiolytics (18 percent), followed by analgesics and antipyretics (15.4 percent). Paracetamol was the drug used in three of the five cases that resulted in deaths.



DISCUSSION: This study demonstrates the prevalence of self-medication among women aged between 20 and 29 years old. Statistical analysis failed to show a relationship between a toxic dose and clinical manifestations. Anxiolytics, analgesics, and antipyretics are the most reported medications probably because healthcare professionals are mostly the ones who contact the center. Analgesics and antipyretics account for more than fifty percent of the deaths caused by self-medication in the present report. Some limitations such as secondary sources are related.



CONCLUSION: We highlight the importance of health professionals in promoting the rational use of medicines, as well as poison centers in assisting the population and raising their awareness regarding the issue.

Language: en