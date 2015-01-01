Abstract

Understanding the mechanisms underlying the association between lower socioeconomic status (SES) and Intimate Partner Aggression (IPA) is necessary for decreasing risk for IPA among lower-SES individuals. As limited control over one's external environment impacts individuals' ability to internally control their emotional states, the present study examined impulsivity and anger as serial mediators in the association from SES to IPA perpetration. Structural equation modeling analyses (N = 430 men, Mage = 24.66, 66.8% White) showed direct effects from lower SES to higher physical and sexual IPA. Additionally, there was a marginally significant indirect effect from SES to psychological IPA via higher impulsivity and anger. These findings may inform the development of interventions, showing that self-regulatory skills training may help lower psychological aggression. To address physical and sexual IPA, efforts that directly target the detriments of lower SES - via financial, housing, or educational support programs - may be indicated.

